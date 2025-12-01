"They've been fantastic, even at the end there" - Michael Appleton on Shrewsbury Town support

Shrewsbury were comfortable at 3-1 as the hour-mark passed, thanks to goals from George Lloyd and Luca Hoole in the first half, but they were pegged back in the second following a Robbie McKenzie penalty and a late Elliott Nevitt header which drew the Gills level.

Despite those setbacks, the South Stand - particularly the standing section - continued with their relentless backing of Appleton's troops until the end, in the face of what proved to be a disappointing second-half reverse which left all of a blue and amber persuasion wondering what might have been.

Still, Appleton wished to highlight that the support from the stands is something which is never lost on him.

"It was what I expected," Appleton reasoned. "I'm delighted again with our fans, they stood by us.

"They've been fantastic, even at the end there when they could've been disappointed when we've conceded two goals in the second half but they appreciated the efforts of the players. It certainly wasn't down to a lack of effort and trying in the second half.

"I thought we were a little unfortunate, but the appreciation they gave the players certainly doesn't go unnoticed by myself, I can assure you of that.

"I'm thankful we've got that, because we're starting to get a little bit of a rhythm here and that has to continue.

"When we've been on the road, the results haven't been near what we want or are trying to get. We've taken 10 points out of the last 12 here... we're going to have to continue doing that for a while."

Gareth Ainsworth the head coach of Gillingham

Meanwhile, on the day when Gareth Ainsworth was very much on the receiving end of the 'stick' that he had predicted would be awaiting him upon his return, the former Salop boss was left firmly of the belief that had his side been afforded five more minutes, then Gillingham would've departed Shropshire with all three points.

As he appeared on the touchline for the first time in two months after a period of recovery following heart surgery, Ainsworth applauded his current club's following.

"Our fans were fantastic," Ainsworth said. "The Shrewsbury fans gave me a bit, obviously, and that's fine - they don't know the full story.

"The first half we weren't good enough. We didn't play. Second half we were outstanding, at times, and we have to bring these things together. Another five minutes and we win the game - there was only one team which was going to score.

"Their keeper was wasting time at 3-3, they were clearly happy with a point and we were going for it and trying to win the game. I was disappointed with the first half and the three goals we conceded, it's not like us.

"I thought in the second half with the conditions, kicking towards our fans, I always thought we were going to get one or two, and we could've had more - and we limited Shrewsbury to very little, but the damage was done in the first half. We have scored three away from home and not won - that's criminal."