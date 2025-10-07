'It's a similar type of football' - Shrewsbury's Will Brook grateful for non-league grounding

Brook, 21, started the season playing for National League North side Leamington in the second tier of non-league, but has taken the place of Manchester United loanee Elyh Harrison between the sticks for Town.

Yorkshire-born Brook, a former Leeds United and Nottingham Forest prospect, kept a clean sheet in Saturday's stalemate in stormy conditions at Barrow, which halted a run of three defeats.

The shot-stopper admitted experience at former loan club Farsley Celtic, as well as Leamington, helped prepare him for the Shrewsbury challenge.

"It was always the aim and with previous experiences like going out on loan from Nottingham Forest, things like that, it's just building myself up to it," said Brook.

"Obviously it was in the lower leagues but it's a similar type of football, just a lot quicker, as you can imagine. It's really good to be part of a first team now properly.

"It's very competitive and quality in training is absolutely through the roof. Obviously we both do our best day in, day out and it's up to the management team who gets to start on the weekend."

Brook also had the gloves for the sole League Two win under Michael Appleton this season, in early September at Barnet with Harrison away on England under-20 international duty.

Harrison is again away with the Young Lions and plays in a friendly at St George's Park in Burton on Friday.

Old Trafford prospect Harrison came in as expected Town No.1 but Appleton recently said he had been taken out of the firing line for a chance to re-assess.

Brook is feeling optimistic despite the lowly league position. He said: "We've seen improvements over the past few games. Results have not been going our way but we've definitely seen improvements.

"Especially with the style of play that we're playing, how well and comfortable we're getting on the ball, bits that we're doing in the training ground.

"Yes, it's definitely a step in the right direction."