Shrewsbury Town goalkeepers staking their claim

The 19-year-old Manchester United loanee was dropped for the visit of Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday, with Will Brook coming in to take his place.

And with a long trip to Barrow coming up on Saturday, both Harrison and Brook will be given the opportunity to stake their claim for the No.1 shirt.

“We wanted to take Elyh (Harrison) out of the firing line a little bit, he’s had a difficult few games," said boss Michael Appleton. “Will has come in and done himself no harm, so the opportunity is there for them two to impress this week and try and get the shirt for next week.”