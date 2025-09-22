Rhayader Town Football Club has secured a £38,000 grant from Sport Wales which will go towards brand-new LED floodlights and a further £25,000 from the Cymru Football Foundation will go towards vital pitch maintenance equipment.

The upgrades at Y Weirglodd, the club’s home ground, will significantly improve both sustainability and match day standards.

The state-of-the-art LED floodlights will reduce running costs and energy usage, while also meeting the 500lux standard required to host Tier 1 fixtures – a milestone for a club located in the very heart of Wales.

Club Chairman Rhys Thomas said: “I would like to thank the Football Association of Wales, Sport Wales, and Sport Powys for their support throughout the application stages, with a special mention to Elin Wozencraft, Mark Bull, and Graham Evans for their assistance.

“We, as a club have also had to raise £15,000 in capital to support this project. Without the commitment of our committee, match day volunteers and fundraising teams – especially the tireless work of our lotto volunteers – this would not have been possible.

“I would also like to thank Preserved Timber Products, The Elan Valley Trust, Cllr Angela Davies, and our Junior section for their financial contributions.

“This investment is about building for the future. With efficient new floodlights and improved pitch maintenance, both our junior and senior players will benefit.

“It’s also fantastic that we can now host Tier 1 football here in Rhayader – a perfect fit for our position as the geographical centre of Wales, and of course the Outdoors Capital of Wales.”

The club hopes to complete the installation this week, in time to welcome Hay St Marys and Caersws Development to Y Weirglodd at the weekend.

Following the work, the club have further ambitious projects creating a bigger and more accessible community space.