Hales starts his defence with a maximum haul

Hales finished joint second in the opening event of the season – the Dave Fanning Memorial – but with the honours going to visiting rider Jozsef Owen (Fibrax-Wrexham), he gained the maximum 20 points on offer for affiliated riders.

Competitors had to push hard to get to the turn at Hodnet on this simple 10 mile ‘out and back’ course, but enjoyed a fast return to Waters Upton.

And Owen claimed an impressive win by 61 seconds after clocking 20 minutes 15 seconds.

He commented: “The event was very windy indeed, a strong cross-headwind on the outbound section made for a hard start. The rain held out for the most part, and traffic levels were low - which was different to my experience in the same event last year. This was my first time trial event of 2024, and the marshals and organisers did a great job. I was pleased to come away with the win and set a personal benchmark for the season ahead. My thanks go out to all involved ensuring the event went ahead smoothly, but more importantly safely”.

It was a dead heat for the runner-up spot between Hales and Velotik’s Toby Williams on 21:16, with Simon Romei 61 seconds behind in fourth place.

Hales was one of the riders entering his first race which is usually a test of breaking in and getting used to going full gas again, but a winter’s heavy training and representing Shropshire at Cross-Country seems to have given him an edge already.

“Very happy with the first time trial of the year, I held good power and felt strong on the bike,” he said.

Hales wasn’t the only rider representing Shropshire at Cross-Country a fortnight earlier as Wrekinsport team-mate Hayley Wells took a great victory of over two minutes in the female Series.

Wells stopped the clock on 24:32, 2:04 ahead of Hafren CC’s Jan Davies after battling through conditions.

Newly-signed for the club, Wells made an immediate impression to take the maximum 20 points and was pleased to be back in the saddle.

“My first time trial of the season and great to be back racing,” she said. “Some classic British weather with a little drizzle and some tough wind to contend with. I was delighted to take the women’s win.”

Visiting riders made a solid statement with another Velotik rider, Sally Cunliffe, taking overall victory in the Veterans’ class.

Cunliffe recorded a fine +5:05 to finish ahead of Aerologic’s Jonathan Mills-Keeling by 30 seconds, and was taken aback that she had won, stating: “The outward leg was very challenging, with side wind blowing me into the road. I was very relieved to get past half way, but delighted and surprised to be Veteran’s winner”.

Mills-Keeling took bronze in both overall and Veterans’ championships in 2023 and made a great start to take the 20 points on offer for over-40 riders with his +4:35 efforts.

Racing in the cold is rarely conducive to the best times, but Mills-Keeling hampered himself somewhat by arriving unprepared for just how chilly conditions were as he explained: “My first solo time trial this year was freezing cold, I was completely underdressed for it. I was very happy to take the County Veteran’s win - thanks to Propel CC for putting it on”.

This year has seen the introduction of a new Road Bike Championship to the SB Series.

, giving riders without dedicated time trial bikes or those who fancy racing in a more traditional style their own set of medals to play for in an age and gender related handicap competition. In this inaugural event, Mark Fenn took the maiden win in an adjusted 25:42 ahead of Propel’s Tim Mayo. – but he didn’t make it easy for himself with his bike choice, turning up on a wide-tyred gravel bike on his way home from work. Fenn commented: “It was nice to be back at a 10 mile time trail, it’s been a long time. Taking the win was unexpected as I used my gravel bike. I felt strong in the challenging conditions which I felt the outbound was the hardest and return a little quicker. It was a nice way to ride from work to home and support a great event in the middle”.

In the Junior competition, reigning champion Ben Southgate took the maximum 20 points after a 25:50.

Capable of faster times, this ride was definitely in ‘ease yourself back in’ territory, as he explained: “My first ride back after not being on the bike since December, so I decided to go straight into it! It went well considering I’ve not being on a bike”.