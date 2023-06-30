Notification Settings

Penny Healey doubles up with second gold of Games

Sport

Shropshire sensation Penny Healey has secured her second gold medal of the European Games.

The 18-year-old, from Newport, followed up her women’s recurve team gold with one in the individual competition.

And she revealed her latest success has come at a sad time with the death of her grandmother.

Reflecting on her victory, Healey said: “It was not easy – I think there was a lot of nerves there and also it’s never easy to play up against an awesome opponent and a friend as well.

“My nan unfortunately passed away before I came out here, so I said to my mum that I’d get the quota spot for her and that I’d win for her and I’ve done that.

“This gold medal means a lot. I’d said I wanted to do my nan proud and I have so I’m really happy.”

Healey – who has already topped the world rankings in her short career – sailed past Slovakia’s Denisa Barankova on Tuesday to reach the last 16.

She then overcame Sweden’s Christine Bjerendal in that round, France’s Caroline Lopez in the quarter-finals and Italy’s Chiara Rebagliati in the semi-finals.

That set up a face-off against Spain’s Elia Canales in the final, with a tightly-contested first set ending in a tie at 26 points apiece.

Healy pulled into the lead with a perfect second round giving her the upper hand, before going on to claim the win 6-2 in four sets.

Her first gold medal came in the women’s recurve team alongside Bryony Pitman and Jess Sagoo.

