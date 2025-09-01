Warwick Davis to reprise Professor Flitwick role in Harry Potter TV series

Warwick Davis will return to Hogwarts as Professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, it has been announced.

Production of the new HBO TV show version of JK Rowling’s popular fantasy novels is currently under way at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Watford, Hertfordshire.

Davis played the role of the Charms professor in in all eight of the original films and is the first member of the film cast to return to the character on the small screen.

Warwick Davis is the first member of the film cast to join the TV show (Ian West/PA)

He was double-billed in the Potter films as both Flitwick and goblin banker Griphook, but it has now been announced Griphook will be played by Leigh Gill in the TV show.

Joining the Hogwarts staff in the new adaptation are are Sirine Saba as Herbology Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns and Brid Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Elijah Oshin joins the cast as Dean Thomas, while Finn Stephens and William Nash join as Draco Malfoy’s cronies, Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle, respectively.

It was previously announced that John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, joining Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Meanwhile Bertie Carvel will play Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge, and Johnny Flynn will portray Draco’s father, Lucius Malfoy.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout who will play Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

The Dursleys, Harry’s aunt and uncle, will be portrayed by Bel Powley as Petunia and Daniel Rigby as her husband Vernon, joining Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout who will play Hermione, Harry and Ron.

Each season of the show will be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books, from author and executive producer JK Rowling.

It follows the film adaptations that starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as the protagonists.

The series is set to hit TV screens in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.