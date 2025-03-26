Marvel announces Avengers Doomsday is in production and appears to reveal cast

Marvel has announced production is under way for Avengers Doomsday, and appears to have revealed its cast.

The movie, which is due for release on May 1 2026, has already seen Robert Downey Jr announced to play villain Doctor Doom, having previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Iron Man – making his debut in 2008, and going on to star as the character in eight further films.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, the Marvel Studios account appeared to list the film’s cast with a live stream of chairs featuring the names of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Invisible Woman actress Vanessa Kirby, and Captain America actor Anthony Mackie.

They were followed by Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan, Princess Shuri actress Letitia Wright, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, who was given a smaller chair, John Walker actor Wyatt Russell, and Namor actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

The Thing actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, has also been announced, with more names still being revealed on the stream.

It comes after Downey Jr was unveiled to huge applause at a MCU panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, while Avengers Endgame and Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed they are on board to direct Avengers Doomsday.

Russo told the Comic-Con crowd last year: “When we directed Avengers: Endgame, Joe and I truly believed that it was the end of the road for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you.”

In January, Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed his superhero character Doctor Strange will not appear in Avengers Doomsday, but said he will feature “in a lot” of the 2027 film Avengers: Secret Wars.