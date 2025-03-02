From Brat to Brits: Charli XCX wins five awards including album of the year

Charli XCX has continued her Brat domination at the Brit Awards, winning five categories including the coveted album of the year for her culture-shaping record Brat.

The British star, 32, also secured artist of the year; dance act; song of the year for her track Guess featuring US superstar Billie Eilish; and she was awarded the songwriter of the year trophy that was announced earlier in the week.

Charli has had an impressive 12 months which saw the infectious electronic-pop tracks on Brat soar up the charts and inspire a trend, with fans embracing the “brat summer” cultural movement which promoted self-love, positive body image and sultry style choices.

Brat was named the 2024 Collins Word Of The Year, redefined as “characterised by a confident, independent and hedonistic attitude”.

Taking to the stage at The O2 in London on Saturday to accept the album of the year award, the singer said she had “always felt like an outsider” particularly in the British music industry and so the recognition for her Brat album feels “really nice” as she did not “sacrifice” her values for it.

“I’ve been doing my own thing in my own corner of the industry for a minute, I’ve never really changed that”, she added.

“I’ve worked with the same incredible people with (producers) AG Cook, with Finn (Keane), we’ve always been doing our thing and and I guess this time around culture caught up with us and wanted to be on the journey with us and that’s that’s really amazing.”

Charli, full name Charlotte Aitchison, continued: “I would just like to share this with all artists who have ever felt that they need to compromise to be recognised and to have their moment in the sun, because I think I’m living proof that maybe it takes a long time, but you don’t need to compromise.

“You don’t need to compromise your vision. It’s kind of the long road, but if you do your own thing, and you do it well, eventually, I think if you believe in yourself enough and honestly, if you make good enough music, people will resonate with you and and be right there with you.”

Charli XCX being congratulated by Teddy Swims, who presented her with album of the year (Lucy North/PA)

Earlier in the night, the singer spoke about the importance of the dance genre to her as she accepted the best dance act gong, saying: “I feel like this genre of music, for me, it’s euphoric.

“It allows me to escape. It allows me to feel on such a deep level. Maybe that’s not the way for everyone, but for me it is.”

She then turned to thank “some legends in the field” who have inspired her, including Justice, Daft Punk, Sebastian, Honey Dijon, Robin, Archer, MIA and Aphex Twin.

She also gave a nod to her collaborator, the late music producer Sophie who died in 2021, adding that “none of us would be up here without” them.

US pop star Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to British culture as she opened the event, taking to the stage wearing a red sparkly military-style blazer dress before walking down an aisle lit up with the Union flag, as performers in military parade dress followed her.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during The Brit Awards 2025 (Lucy North/PA)

Carpenter then changed into a red sparkly bra and shorts set to perform song Bed Chem on a large bed.

US superstar Diana Ross livestreamed into the ceremony from her concert in Brooklyn in New York to announce Carpenter as the global success award recipient.

Collecting the award, Carpenter recalled coming to the UK for the first time 10 years ago when she said only around 10 people knew who she was, and contrasting that to being able to headline London’s O2 arena next week.

The Espresso singer added: “The Brits have given me this award, and this feels like such an insane honour in a very primarily tea-drinking country.

“You guys streamed the shit out of Espresso and and you streamed Short N’ Sweet and you really understood my dry sense of humour because your sense of humour is so so dry. So I love y’all more than you even understand.”

Jade Thirlwall won best pop act (Ian West/PA)

Jade Thirlwall spoke of her love for her “Little Mix sisters” as she collected the best pop act award.

An emotional Thirlwall said: “Firstly, I need to thank the fans because that’s why I won this award. Thank you so much for supporting me and relentlessly forcing everyone around you to vote Jade. I love you guys so much. I’m so grateful.

“All my family and friends who always believed in me, thank you for making me feel like it was a realistic goal to be a pop star ever since I was a little girl.

“And finally, my Little Mix sisters. I love you so much. I wouldn’t have this award without you, and you changed my life, thank you.”

Accepting the the best rock and alternative act prize, North Shields singer Sam Fender admitted he was a “little bit nervous” and that he was “no where near as drunk as last time” as he took a few attempts to say a “huge thanks” to his fans and praised “all those at home in Shields”.

Brits rising star winner Myles Smith, who said he was raised by a single mother on free school and only had instruments because of government-backed schemes, urged the Government, companies that own venues, and music executives to “stick with artists” and help save grassroots venues in his acceptance speech.

The Stargazing singer from Luton follows in the footsteps of Florence And The Machine, The Last Dinner Party and Adele in receiving the accolade, which is given to the artist the music academy believes will have the biggest impact in the coming year.

Femi Koleoso of jazz group Ezra Collective also made a call to action during their acceptance speech for group of the year, saying that giving young people musical instruments can help to fix “so many of the problems that face greater society in the UK”.

He added: “This moment right here is because of the great youth clubs, and the great teachers, and the great schools that support young people playing music.

“The reason we continue to bang this drum is because so many of the problems that face greater society in the UK, where we’re unsure of how to fix it, but the solution lies with giving a young person a trumpet.”

US pop star Chappell Roan called for efforts to continue to support artists on “their own terms” as she accepted the international song of the year award for Good Luck, Babe!.

In a video speech, Roan said: “I don’t believe in bad art, but let’s just say I had to write a lot of bad songs to get to the good ones.

“And artists deserve that freedom to write bad songs and to explore horrible concepts, and to flop and rise and not be pressured into making music based off of what’s trending.

“So we must continue to support these artists so they can find success on their own terms and have long careers.”

Roan later dedicated her international artist of the year award to Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, trans artists, drag queens, fashion students and sex workers as she said “all those people, they have laid the groundwork for me to be here today”.

Indie group The Last Dinner Party also spoke about the importance of saving independent music venues as the band collected the best new artist award.

The ceremony paid tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne who died in October at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

After host comedian Jack Whitehall hailed Payne as a “very special person”, a black-and-white video featured footage of Payne with his family, a clip from his time on The X Factor and then with One Direction, who won seven Brit Awards before they split up.

The biggest night of British music also saw rapper Stormzy scoop the hip-hop/grime/rap act prize, while Irish rocker Fontaines DC picked up international group of the year.

Raye, who made history in 2024 year when she secured six awards, the most by an artist in a single year, landed the R&B act this year.