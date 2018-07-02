Shropshire Star comment: Exercise campaign is welcome

Lifestyles have changed and too many people are sedentary. Diets have changed and too many people use snacks and convenience foods as a staple, rather than eating a healthy, balanced diet.

And unless we do something about it, obesity will lead to huge pressures on our NHS and create significant problems in years to come.

A generation ago, Brits used to laugh at Americans for being so overweight. There was a presumption that we couldn’t go down the same road and allow ourselves to bulk up. And yet, slowly but surely we have.

From TV dinners in front of the box to a lack of walks with the dog, from a packet of crisps at our desk to an unwillingness to play football or go to the gym, we’ve allowed ourselves to become too fat, too complacent and too unhealthy.

It is time to make a change. Already, inactivity results in about 750 deaths per year in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. And the county is by no means unique. And that is why a new campaign has been launched to get people off their couches and back on the exercise trail.

There are no reasons not to embrace it. Exercise promotes physical and mental wellbeing. Those who are fit are less likely to suffer serious and fatal illness. They are less likely to put a strain on already-struggling health services. They are likely to live longer and be happier.

Those who eat five a day, rather than five takeaways a week, are more likely to do well at work, to lead active lives and to feel better about themselves.

Shropshire has long been a centre of sporting excellence, with Lilleshall on our doorstep and a proud association with the Olympics, courtesy of Much Wenlock’s late Willam Penny Brookes. The county has exceptional food and plenty of local farmers and producers who harvest delicious, fresh produce. And it has more public parks, nature trails, river banks and more for people to enjoy.

With so much on offer, there are no excuses for people turning into couch potatoes. The county has plenty of gyms, plenty of sports clubs and a high number of sporting events – from swimming contests to 10k races. We can all lead healthier lives and should do so.