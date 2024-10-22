UK’s £2.26bn loan for Ukraine ‘can help turn the tables on Putin’s war machine’

The UK has announced a £2.26 billion loan to help Ukraine fight Vladimir Putin’s forces, funded by profits on frozen Russian assets.

The money is the UK’s contribution to a 50 billion dollar (£38.39 billion) loan package agreed by the G7 group of nations financed through the interest on sanctioned Russian sovereign assets.

The money could be used to fund air defence, artillery or other military equipment and comes on top of the UK’s existing £3 billion-a-year support for Ukraine.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Our support for Ukraine and her men and women in their fight for freedom from Putin’s aggression is unwavering and will remain so for as long as it takes.

“This new money is in Britain’s national interest because the front line of our defence – the defence of our democracy and shared values – is in the Ukrainian trenches. A safe and secure Ukraine is a safe and secure United Kingdom.”

The G7 – the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy, along with the EU – agreed in June to the loan, using the interest from Russian state funds frozen as a result of sanctions.

Rachel Reeves operates a Max Evo drone as Defence Secretary John Healey looks on (Leon Neal/PA)

In the immediate aftermath of Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian central bank assets held overseas were frozen by the allies and the G7 agreed to use the interest on more than £200 billion of immobilised funds to support Kyiv’s resistance.

The UK Government will introduce new laws within weeks to enable the transfer of the new funds to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “By using the money generated from these sanctioned Russian assets, we can help turn the tables on Putin’s war machine.

The Cabinet ministers met soldiers and staff at the Stanford Training Area near Thetford (Leon Neal/PA)

“This urgent funding will directly support Ukraine’s defence using the proceeds from assets that had helped fuel Putin’s aggression.

“The UK is stepping up our support to Ukraine, speeding up supplies of vital equipment and boosting our defence industries. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”