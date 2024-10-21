Sir Chris Hoy sparks most cancer searches since royal diagnoses – Macmillan

Sir Chris Hoy revealing his cancer is terminal sparked the biggest surge in web searches for the disease since the royal family’s diagnoses, Macmillan Cancer Support has said.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion was given a diagnosis last year that he has two to four years left to live.

Macmillan said Sir Chris, 48, had shown “incredible courage” in sharing his experience, adding that it would “inspire others who may be facing a similar situation”.

The cancer charity’s chief nursing officer said “many parents will be relating” to his experience.

Sir Chris had said in an interview with the Sunday Times: “You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

“You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible?”

Macmillan said it hoped Sir Chris “being so open about his diagnosis” would encourage more people living with cancer to reach out for support, and urged anyone concerned about potential signs or symptoms of cancer to visit their GP.

The charity said search engine data showed a “surge in overall web searches for cancer in the UK” on Sunday.

It added that this was the biggest seen since March when the Princess of Wales revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer, and February 2024 when it was announced the King had cancer.

Macmillan said it had 31,000 visits to its website on Sunday, adding that this was 34% higher than the average number for a Sunday over the past 12 months.

Claire Taylor, chief nursing officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Receiving an advanced cancer diagnosis is a life-changing moment for anybody and our thoughts are with Sir Chris Hoy and his family at this difficult time.

“The incredible courage he has shown in sharing this very personal experience will inspire others who may be facing a similar situation and encourage more people to seek support.

“Everyone’s experience of cancer is different and it’s important to have open conversations with your healthcare professional and those around you about the impact a diagnosis can have.

“When it comes to talking to children about cancer, this can feel even more daunting, and many parents will be relating to Sir Chris as he navigates through this.”