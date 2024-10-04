More than 250 Britons exit Beirut on chartered planes as last flight planned

Britons will continue to fly from Lebanon on Sunday after more than 250 UK citizens left the country on Government-chartered flights amid spiralling conflict in the region.

David Lammy urged anyone wanting to exit the country to register immediately with the Foreign Office to book a seat on the plane, warning there was “no guarantee” of other options.

The UK has chartered a fourth flight to leave Beirut’s Rafic Hariri airport on Sunday as tensions in the Middle East intensify.

The Government said there were no further flights scheduled due to “significantly reduced” demand, though it would keep the situation under “constant review”.

The Foreign Office said extra capacity had been arranged “due to high demand for places on commercial flights and has enabled more than 250 additional people to leave in the last week”.

“However, demand has now significantly reduced and this Sunday’s flight is currently the only one scheduled,” it said.

British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, are eligible to book a place on Sunday.

All passengers must hold a valid travel document and dependants who are not UK citizens will require a valid visa that has been granted for a period of stay in Britain of more than six months.

Foreign Secretary Mr Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon remains volatile, so I am glad that we have helped the many people who have heeded our advice to leave the country immediately.

“With demand falling, and the security situation deteriorating, there is no guarantee other options to leave quickly will become available. I urge anyone who wants to leave to register now.”

It comes after the Government announced the provision of a further “lifesaving” £10 million aid package for Beirut in response to concerns over a lack of shelter and reduced access to clean water, hygiene and healthcare.

It is also continuing efforts to help Britons leave Lebanon by trying to increase capacity on commercial flights.

About 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation is needed.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer renewed his appeal for British nationals still in the country to come forward to be evacuated.

Speaking to reporters during a visit in Cheshire, the Prime Minister said: “To everybody listening who may be in that position. Now is the time to leave, we have got the plans in place.

“So, please come forward and we can make sure that they are evacuated.”

It comes as Israel carried out a series of massive air strikes overnight in suburbs of Beirut and another that cut off the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Sir Keir Starmer have urged British nationals to leave Lebanon (Leon Neal/PA)

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported there were more than 10 consecutive air strikes in the area.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military said that Hezbollah had launched about 100 rockets into Israel on Friday, as fighting continued between the two sides.

The Israeli military also claimed on Friday that a strike in Beirut the day before killed Mohammed Rashid Skafi, the head of Hezbollah’s communications division.

Israel launched a ground incursion into Lebanon on Tuesday and its forces have been clashing with Hezbollah militants in a narrow strip along the border.

Strikes in Lebanon by Israel before the incursion killed long-time Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many other top commanders.

Iran is Hezbollah’s main backer and has sent weapons and billions of dollars to the group over the years.

In the Iranian capital Tehran, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led Friday prayers and delivered a speech where he praised the country’s recent missile strike on Israel and said Iran was prepared to conduct more strikes if needed.