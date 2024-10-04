Labour should not offer paid business leader meetings, Ed Miliband suggests

Labour should not offer companies meetings with ministers in return for cash again, Ed Miliband has suggested.

The Energy Secretary was responding to reports that a Labour Party commercial team had offered company chiefs a chance to “gain insight” with Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds in exchange for £30,000.

Mr Reynolds was unaware of the meeting – which was first reported by The Sun newspaper – had not agreed to it, nor will he be attending it.

Energy Secretary Mr Miliband urged Labour “don’t do it again” when asked what his message to the party would be following the reports.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (James Manning/PA)

Political parties often organise events alongside business leaders, including the Conservatives, who held a business day at their party conference this week.

But the Labour meeting comes amid the backdrop of a row over donations to senior Labour figures, including the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer has paid back more than £6,000 worth of gifts and hospitality, after an outcry over the donations.

Mr Miliband told ITV’s Good Morning Britain ministers were not interested in having businesses pay for access to them.

“The answer is – whether it is me or Jonathan Reynolds – it is not about paying to have access. That is not what we are about, no,” he said.

But when asked what his message to Labour officials was following the incident, he said: “Don’t do it again is my message.”

He also said Sir Keir’s decision to repay £6,000 worth of donations sends “a signal” and was a “prelude” to introducing new rules on gifts for ministers.

Asked about the meeting, a Labour spokesperson said: “The Business Secretary isn’t involved in this, was completely unaware, and isn’t attending.”