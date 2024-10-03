Dozens more Britons fly home from Lebanon as G7 urges ‘restraint’ in conflict

Dozens more Britons are returning from Lebanon amid the spiralling Middle East conflict as G7 leaders urged regional players to act with “restraint”.

Another plane is flying people back after more than 150 British nationals and dependants left Beirut on the first Government-chartered flight as concerns mount over how long the capital’s airport can remain open.

The Foreign Office said a “limited number” of additional flights had been chartered, including one which set off on Thursday heading for Britain.

Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines is also continuing to operate its scheduled services from Beirut and Britons have been advised to get the first flight available out of the country.

It comes as G7 leaders renewed calls for a cessation of hostilities in the region, warning of a “dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation” leading to “uncontrollable” escalation and bolstered their condemnation of Iran.

“We, the leaders of the G7, express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct military attack against Israel, which constitutes a serious threat to regional stability,” a joint statement released on Thursday said.

“We unequivocally reiterate our commitment to the security of Israel. Iran’s seriously destabilising actions throughout the Middle East through terrorist proxies and armed groups — including the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas — as well as Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq, must stop.”

But it urged all regional players to act with “responsibility and restraint”, adding: “We encourage all parties to engage constructively to de-escalate the current tensions. International humanitarian law must be respected.”

The leaders have discussed co-ordinated efforts to avoid escalation in the area and said they would “continue to be in close contact with all actors”.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Recent events have demonstrated the volatility of the situation in Lebanon.

“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our number one priority. That’s why we are announcing additional chartered flights to help those who want to leave.

“I urge all British nationals still in Lebanon to register with the FCDO (Foreign Office) and leave the country immediately.”

At least nine people were killed in an Israeli air strike on an apartment building in Beirut overnight into Thursday, including seven Hezbollah-affiliated civilian emergency workers.

The World Health Organisation reported that 28 health workers were killed in the past day in Lebanon, with Lebanese health minister Firas Abiad warning that strikes on such workers violate international law.

The ground offensive in southern Lebanon also continued, with fighting which left eight Israeli soldiers dead.

Israel warned people to leave areas deeper into Lebanon, north of a UN-declared buffer zone, in a sign it will widen its incursion.

There are concerns in Whitehall that further military activity by Israel could result in the closure of the airport, cutting off the most straightforward exit route for British nationals in Lebanon.

If that happens the only option could be a military-led evacuation co-ordinated from the British bases in Cyprus.

Around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation is needed.

The UK and allies continued to urge Israel and its adversaries to pull back from the brink of all-out war in the Middle East.

Israel is still considering how to retaliate to Iran’s ballistic missile barrage earlier this week.