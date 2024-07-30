Scottish ministers must ‘act decisively’ on doctor pay after uplift in England

Scottish ministers have been told to “act decisively” to increase pay for doctors after a more-than-20% uplift for junior medics in England.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the 22.3% average increase over the next two years on Monday in a statement to the Commons.

The deal brings an end to a long-running dispute between the UK Government and junior doctors, at a cost of £350 million, the Chancellor said on Times Radio on Tuesday.

Dr Iain Kennedy, chairman of BMA Scotland, said the only way to fix issues facing the NHS is to invest in the retention of staff, but the pay increase south of the border could put the Scottish health service at a “serious competitive disadvantage”.

Pay negotiations with junior doctors have already begun, he said, with further talks for consultants and specialty and associate specialist (SAS) doctors due to start in August and September, respectively.

“This is the first year of direct negotiations for both of these parts of the profession, and with fresh deals made in the other nations, our senior doctors are now the worst paid anywhere in the UK, putting Scotland’s NHS at a serious competitive disadvantage,” Dr Kennedy said.

“From being the best paid doctors in the UK – something our (Scottish) Government has boasted about – that position has been completely reversed and can only be rectified by Scottish ministers now acting decisively.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves vowed to settle industrial disputes (PA)

“Negotiations have already taken too long to begin, but when they do start, they must do so with urgency and deliver the results needed to retain doctors.

“As I have often repeated, the only way we will address the perpetual crisis our NHS faces, including unacceptably long waiting lists, is through proper investment in our medical workforce, with retention as big a priority as recruitment.”

Last year, junior doctors in Scotland voted to accept a deal from Government which pledged to achieve pay restoration in the next three years.

Dr Kennedy added: “For junior doctors the multi-year framework agreement made last summer means that credible progress towards full pay restoration must be made this year.

“Pay negotiations opened just last week and it is clear there is still work to be done to deliver on the promises made.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.