Microsoft investigating new service outage

Microsoft has said it is investigating reports of user problems accessing its services, with some reporting being unable to access email and other functions.

An alert on the technology giant’s service status website said it was looking into a “network infrastructure” issue that was impacting access to Microsoft services.

According to website status platform DownDetector, users of Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, players of popular video game Minecraft and Xbox Live were among those reporting issues.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a major global IT outage knocked global infrastructure including transportation and healthcare services offline because a flawed software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike affected Microsoft devices.

On its service status website, Microsoft said: “We are investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services globally.

“Customers may experience timeouts connecting to Azure services. We have multiple engineering teams engaged to diagnose and resolve the issue. More details will be provided as soon as possible.”

Azure is the technology giant’s cloud computing platform, with its servers used to host a wide range of platforms and applications.

The US firm’s alert said the problem appeared to be linked to “issues accessing a subset of Microsoft services”.

In a post to the Microsoft 365 status account on X, the company added that users had reported “access issues” and “degraded performance” with “multiple Microsoft 265 services and features”.