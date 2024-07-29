Israel-Hezbollah war would be worse than Gaza, minister warns

An escalation in fighting between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah could be “much more serious” than the war in Gaza, a minister has warned.

Pat McFadden urged against further escalation of the conflict, which has seen an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces since October last year along the Israel-Lebanon border, in southern Syria, and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region.

A rocket from Lebanon struck a football field in the Golan Heights on Saturday, killing 12 children and teenagers, according to Israeli authorities.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack, which has raised fears of a potential escalation of fighting in the Middle East.

Israel’s security cabinet has authorised the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his government to decide on a wider response to the attack, following an initial exchange of fire in its aftermath.

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden said a full-scale Israel-Hezbollah conflict could be ‘much more serious’ than the Israel-Hamas war (James Manning/PA)

Asked about the possibility for escalation in the conflict, Cabinet Office minister Mr McFadden told Sky News: “I think this is very serious. Since October 7 last year, we have all been focused on the situation in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

“We have known that there is this other situation in northern Israel between Hezbollah and Israel, and that has the potential to be a much more serious situation than even the one that we have been watching unfold in Gaza over the last 10 months.”

Asked if the Government would support an Israeli ground invasion against Hezbollah, Mr McFadden said: “We will always argue for Israel’s right to defend itself, but we hope in this situation that cooler and calmer heads will prevail and we do not see a full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.”

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the rocket strike, saying Hezbollah must cease its attacks.

“The UK condemns the strike in Golan Heights that has tragically claimed at least 12 lives.

“We are deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilisation,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Since October 8, a day after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire, but cross-border fighting has ramped up in recent weeks.

Israel and Hamas are currently considering a ceasefire proposal to end the nearly 10-month war and free around 110 hostages still being held in Gaza.