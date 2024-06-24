Pirates Of The Caribbean star Tamayo Perry dies after shark attack

Pirates Of The Caribbean film series star Tamayo Perry has died following a shark attack in Hawaii.

The actor, also known for The Bridge, Blue Crush and Hawaii Five-0, was surfing at Malaekahana Beach on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, when he died on Sunday afternoon.

Local emergency services said they were called at 1pm to a person being “fatally injured by a shark” and used a jet ski to retrieve Perry’s body from the ocean.

Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief Kurt Lager told a press conference that Perry was a lifeguard and professional surfer “loved by all”, who was known throughout the world and in Oahu’s North Shore.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” he added.

“Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family.”

In Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth in the series, also starring Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp, Perry portrayed one of the buccaneers.

He had also been seen in Lost, which was filmed in Oahu, and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi called Perry’s death “a tragic loss”.

He added: “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected, (he) grew up right over here, and just a great member of our ocean safety team.”

“So you get a call like this on a Sunday afternoon, it’s just really hard to imagine.”

Mayor Blangiardi also called on the public and press to “honour and respect” Perry’s family while they are dealing with their loss.