New trains boost capacity on major rail route

Train capacity has been boosted on one of the UK’s busiest rail routes with the introduction of new rolling stock.

Avanti West Coast said it has launched an initial six Hitachi-built Evero trains on the West Coast Main Line.

The operator’s Evero fleet will eventually consist of 10 electric trains and 13 bi-modes, which can be powered by electricity or diesel.

Avanti West Coast said the bi-modes each have 299 seats, which is 16% more than the Voyager trains they are replacing.

Everos are quieter, have more space for passengers, more reliable wi-fi and reduce carbon emissions, the company added.

The introduction of the new trains has also led to additional services between London and Birmingham being added to timetables.

Avanti West Coast managing director Andy Mellors said: “The introduction of our new timetable and the Evero fleet marks an exciting new chapter for our people and customers.

“The investment is also a key part of our plans to support the UK rail industry, and our wider commitment to improve customer experience on the West Coast Main Line.”

Office of Rail and Road figures show Avanti West Coast had the third worst reliability of all operators in Britain in the year to the end of March, with the equivalent of one in 15 trains (6.9%) cancelled.

The brand – owned by FirstGroup and Trenitalia – faces the prospect of increased competition on the West Coast Main Line as predecessor Virgin Trains is developing a plan to run open access services.