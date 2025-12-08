Direct rail route to London would 'unleash untapped growth potential' for Shropshire, says council leader

The leader of Shropshire Council, Heather Kidd, has welcomed the resubmission of plans for an open-access service between Wrexham and London Euston by the Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR).

The resubmission follows the rejection of an original proposal by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) five months ago. The new application proposes four trains per day in each direction, stopping at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, and potentially Wellington.

Councillor Kidd said: "We were really disappointed when the previous application for a direct train service between Wrexham and London was turned down earlier this year, so we greatly welcome this news.

"The proposal for four direct trains each day would be a step change for Shrewsbury and Gobowen, not to mention all of the wider communities that these stations serve. It would unleash untapped growth potential in our wonderful county, supporting the Government's Plan for Growth.