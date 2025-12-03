'Approve it!' - Office of Rail and Road urged to signal green light for Shropshire-London rail service

The Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) has resubmitted plans for an open-access service between Wrexham and London Euston, just five months after its original proposal was rejected.

The revised application proposes four trains per day in each direction - one fewer than previously suggested - and is seeking a contract of seven years or longer.

As before, the service would stop at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes. However, the updated plans also include a new stop at Wellington in Telford.

Local MPs have welcomed the news and called for the scheme to be given the green light.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said: "North Shropshire is one of the worst connected places in England by public transport and it’s clear that a new link to London would boost local business, create opportunities for our young people and bring benefits to the wider region.

"The Office of Road and Rail needs to listen to the many stakeholders making a positive case for the service and approve it. The Government wants growth and this is the chance to deliver it by unlocking opportunities in Shropshire, instead of a decision yet again being made in the interests of the south and the status quo."

In June, Telford & Wrekin Council backed the plans and called for Wellington to be included as a stop.

Mark Pritchard, MP for the Wrekin, added: "I am delighted that, after campaigning to get Wellington included in WSMR’s proposed new timetable, WSMR has now agreed. Wellington is an important market town and needs to be served by a regular train timetable. I hope Labour ministers will not block these plans."

If approved, the service would restore a direct rail link between Shropshire and London, following the scrapping of Avanti West Coast trains from Shrewsbury last year.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley said: "I am delighted that WSMR has resubmitted their revised proposal for Shrewsbury's direct train service to London. Alstom understands how critical this route is for our economic growth and connectivity. They have my full support and that of our business, education and residential communities."

The ORR rejected WSMR's original application on July 3, citing concerns that the service would be "detrimental to performance on the West Coast Main Line".

Telford MP Shaun Davies added: "It’s fantastic news that a new application has now been submitted. When the ORR unfortunately declined the initial application earlier this summer, I made it clear that this was not the end of the line.

"A direct train to London is vital for our residents and local businesses, improving connectivity, supporting economic growth, and making travel easier for everyone.

"I’m also working with Transport for Wales and Transport for the West Midlands to improve connections, capacity, and reliability on the Birmingham line. Telford needs and deserves better connectivity, not just to London, but faster links to Wolverhampton and Birmingham too. This is something that residents and businesses raise with me time and time again.

"I will continue to fight for these services until they become a reality for our town."