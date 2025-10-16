Trains cancelled between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton for engineering work this weekend

West Midlands Railway has said services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton will be replaced by rail replacement buses on Sunday, October 19.

Engineering work will be taking place until around 12.30pm, but the train operator said disruption is expected until around 2pm.

The work will affect Transport for Wales trains between Birmingham International and Aberystwyth/Chester/Shrewsbury, as well as West Midlands Railway trains between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Railways said: "No trains will run between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury. Rail replacement buses will run between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

"You are advised to travel on other West Midlands Railway services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton."

The 10.06am, 11.06am, 12.08pm and 1.08pm Transport for Wales trains from Birmingham International to Chester or Aberystwyth will start from Shrewsbury.

The operator is recommending passengers for these trains use alternative services between Birmingham International and Wolverhampton, before boarding the replacement bus to Shrewsbury.

The 8.09am and the 9.17am Shrewsbury to Birmingham International trains will not run, and will be replaced by buses between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

Passengers can plan their journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner. More information is also available online on the West Midlands Railway website.