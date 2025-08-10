Clampdown on 'cowboy' parking firms and unjust fines is welcomed by Shropshire MP - new potential rules revealed

More than 35 million people across the UK rely on their cars for everyday life, but the Government says the fear of being slapped with an "unfair" parking charge has "eroded trust" between drivers and some operators.

The Government has recently launched a consultation on a new Private Parking Code of Practice in a bid to protect motorists and raise standards across the private parking industry.

To support drivers in vulnerable or stressful situations, such as attending hospital appointments, the Government said a new rule is being considered that would uphold appeals where motorists had no "reasonable choice but to breach parking terms".

Proposals include the introduction of "common-sense standards" across the industry, including clear signage and mandatory grace periods. The Government said these measures will help prevent charges caused by issues such as payment machine errors, accidental typos, or poor mobile signal.

The Government has launched an eight-week consultation on proposals

The eight-week consultation is also seeking the public's views on caps for parking charges and debt recovery fees, improvements to second-stage appeals, and requirements for operators to share data with the Government to inform future updates to the code.

Under the plans, operators who breach the code would lose the ability to issue parking charges.

Telford MP Shaun Davies has welcomed the plans, saying: "Drivers are sick of cowboy operators slapping unfair and costly charges on vehicles. In Ironbridge, we had local residents charged by a private operator, who didn’t even enter the car park, and were only refunded when I intervened.

Telford MP Shaun Davies speaking with a local resident

"After freezing fuel duty and investing millions in fixing potholes, yet again, this Government is backing drivers and local businesses. I’m proud that in Telford, our Council has protected free parking at nearly all of its car parks across Telford."

The Government said the number of parking charges issued is at a record high. Some 12.8 million vehicle keeper requests were made last year, a 673 per cent increase since 2012.

Minister for Local Growth, Alex Norris said: "We inherited a dysfunctional private parking market that has lacked crucial transparency and protection for motorists, leading to unfair and unjustified charges.

"Parliament legislated for a legally binding Code of Practice six years ago with cross-party support, but the four previous administrations all failed to implement it. Where they failed, we are determined to act.

"That is why we are working at pace to drive up standards by bringing forward a stronger, more robust legal Private Parking Code of Practice."