Latest A41 closures: Measures in place to ‘discourage’ country lane rat runs with major road shut again

Locals from rural communities in the area told a recent meeting that traffic had clogged the single-track lanes around Caynton during previous roadworks on the major Shropshire A-road.

Telford & Wrekin Council is currently carrying out the fourth and final phase of a major upgrade to the A41. It began today (August 4) and is set to last until August 15, excluding weekends, with the road closed between the Forton Roundabout (near Newport) and Buttermilk Hill between 7am and 4pm.

The latest phase of the roadworks on the A41 near Newport. Pictured is the Forton Roundabout. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Councillor Stephen Burrell, who represents Edgmond on Telford & Wrekin Council, wrote on his Facebook page that many vehicles following sat nav systems had previously been directed through Caynton to bypass the advertised diversion routes.

Councillor Stephen Burrell Picture Telford & Wrekin Council

“After contact from residents of Caynton and campaigning on their behalf I can confirm that a soft closure has been implemented by Telford & Wrekin [Council].”

The Conservative councillor said that this means that “to all sat nav systems, the route will appear as being closed”.

There will also be more signs at the B5062 and Ercall Heath junctions “to discourage traffic from using this single-track road to bypass the official diversion routes”.

The Ercall Heath junction into Caynton. Picture: Google Maps

The councillor also said that he has “successfully campaigned for more signage along Marsh Road” and encouraged residents to contact him directly with any concerns during the closure.

This first week of the latest work will be for the removal and replacement of 8,500 square metres of road surface. Work is being carried out by Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways team and Balfour Beatty Living Places and specialist sub-contractors.

The work is being carried out in sections between Forton Roundabout and Sambrook crossroads.

There is an official diversion using the A53, the A442 and the A518.

The work is scheduled to be completed within the planned period, but the council says that all times and dates are ‘weather dependent’.

Residents have been told that variable message signs will be installed onsite during the construction period to provide live updates on closure dates.

Councillor Burrell said that as of Monday evening (August 4) he will be updating residents in Edgmond ward and those who follow his Facebook page on a daily basis.

He added: “This closure will without doubt cause inconvenience for many but is necessary in order to finalise surface drainage works on the A41 through Chetwynd Firs.

“It is also the last planned major works on this stretch for a good 20 years.”

Councillor Richard Overton, (Labour, St Georges), the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said it is the “final stretch of a major investment into one of our borough’s busiest routes”.

Councillor Richard Overton. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

He added: “We’ve listened to residents and directly engaged with the local community ahead of this closure and are implementing additional measures as a result, to minimise the inconvenience caused.

“By scheduling the work during school holidays and limiting closures to weekdays, we’re doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Once complete, these improvements will make journeys safer, smoother and more reliable for everyone who travels this route.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we bring this important project to a close.”

The four-phase project started in 2023.