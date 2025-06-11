Planners backing development’s access near busy roundabout on the outskirts of Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

However, it could face problems further down the line. Cornovii Development Ltd is seeking outline permission, to include matters of access only, for the scheme on land off Shrewsbury Road, adjacent to Mile End roundabout on the outskirts of Oswestry.

All other matters, including layout, scale, design and landscaping, are being reserved for later approval.

Cornovii Development Ltd has targeted land for residential development adjacent to Mile End roundabout. Picture: Google

The site forms part of the larger part of the larger Eastern Gateway Sustainable Urban Extension – an allocated mixed-use development that includes around 900 houses, community facilities and public open space.

A report provided to Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee, who will discuss the application next Tuesday (June 17), says that although it does not specify a number of homes being proposed, an indicative site plan shows it is capable of delivering 89. This will be through a mix of detached, semi-detached, terraces and apartments.

“Officers have concern with the proposed layout and the granting of this outline consent will not purport to approve either the indicative layout or the suggested number of dwellings,” said case officer, Ollie Thomas.

“The layout and scale of the development, along with total numbers of new dwellings will be dealt with at reserved matters stage.

“Nonetheless, this application has adequately demonstrated that the site is capable of delivering residential development, along with associated open space and other on-site provisions and access arrangements, in-line with the site allocation requirements.”

Mr Thomas added that the proposed development has been subject to a pre-application enquiry, which concluded that, because the site forms part of the Eastern Gateway, the principle of residential development was acceptable.

“However, within the response, concerns were raised in that as the name suggests, this site holds a gateway location into Oswestry town and as such should be designed to such a quality befitting of its prominent location,” said Mr Thomas.

“Nonetheless, these are matters of detailed design which are not up for consideration as part of this outline application. Instead, it will be dealt with at reserved matters stage, whereby it would be expected that the applicant would engage with the Local Planning Authority through a further pre-application enquiry.”