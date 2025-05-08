Trains cancelled between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton - disruption expected all day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fewer engines are able to run as a result of the fault and trains will be cancelled, delayed or revised; some stations between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton will not be served at all, National Rail said this morning (Thursday, May 8).

Transport for Wales (TfW) services are unable to run between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International, National Rail said. TfW tickets may be used on alternative West Midlands Railway routes.

National Rail said: "A fault with the signalling system between Shifnal and Codsall means fewer trains are able to run.

"Trains running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

"Some stations between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton will not be served.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

TfW said: "Transport for Wales services are currently unable to run between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International. Train services running through Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street may be terminated at and started back from Shrewsbury."

West Midlands Railway said: "To assist you with your journey, you may use your ticket at no extra cost on the following:

London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham/Wolverhampton/Stafford/Crewe, to connect with Transport for Wales services to Shrewsbury

Transport for Wales services between Shrewsbury and Crewe, to connect with London Northwestern Railway services to/from Wolverhampton and Birmingham

"Rail replacement buses are on standby at Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton."

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.