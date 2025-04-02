Revealed: The claims relating to bad road conditions across Shropshire over the last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Figures obtained by the Local Demoracy Reporting Service (LDRS) via Freedom of Information request show that people reported deteriorating surfaces on all types of roads – from A and B roads to rural lanes, stretching across the whole of the county.

Pothole repairs being carried out near Adcote in Shropshire. Picture: Shropshire Council

The claims – which are from March 14, 2024 to March 14, 2025 – were recorded using the location description provided by the claimant. In some cases, the description was a ‘what 3 word’ reference, with the same location reported more than once.

Below is a list of some the claims that were made.

In and around Bridgnorth

A442 (including near Apley Farm Shop); B4364; Halfway House Lane, Eardington; B4555 (including at Chelmarsh); Kidderminster Road; Netherton Lane, Highley; Newport Road, Highley; Orchard Street, Highley; Church Lane, Bridgnorth; Sydney Cottage Drive, Bridgnorth; Victoria Road, Bridgnorth; B4363 (including at Glazeley); B4176; Stourbridge Road, Stanmore; Burnhill Green Road; Worfield; Wyken junction of A454; Bradney Road, Worfield; road between Patshill Road and B4176; Batch Lane; lanes near Claveley; Haughton Lane, Morville; Stableford Road, Ackleton; Patshill Road, Pattingham; road to Draycott from Claverley; Old Smith Road, Bridgnorth; A442/A458 roundabout; A454 island for B4176; Telegraph Lane, Bridgnorth; Tuckhill junction to Broadlanes Farm, Tuckhill; Chorley Village; lane between A458 and Barnsley; road Lodge Farm, Barnsley; Barnsley Lane; road near Worfield Golf Club; A458 (50m from crossroads to Broseley); A458 Bridgnorth to Much Wenlock; between Middleton Baggott and junction with B4364; Station Road, Stottesdon; lane from Harley to Highley; Derrington Road, Ditton Priors

In and around Broseley

Bridge Road, Benthall; Bridge Road, Broseley; Cheswardine Lane, Norton; Dark Lane, Broseley; Ironbridge Road, Broseley; Coalport Road, Broseley; B4376 Broseley to Barrow road

In and around Ellesmere

Beech Drive, Ellesmere; Birch Hall junction, Lee; Ellesmere to Hordley; near Woodcock pub, Cockshutt; Spunhill; Northwood; A495 (various areas)

In and around Market Drayton

Hatton Road, Hinstock; A529; Cheshire Street, Market Drayton; Frogmore Road (near the Festival Centre); Maer Lane; Oakley Lane, Betton; St Mary’s Street, Market Drayton, Stafford Street, Market Drayton; Warrant Road, Stoke Heath; Mill Green, Market Drayton; single track road, Longford; Cheswardine High Street; Ellerton Hall; between Betton and Norton in Hales; Sutton Lane, Market Drayton; road into Colehurst (just south of the bridge); road outside Rose Hill Carp Fisheries; Marl Pitt Lane; road between Moreton Say and A41; Weston Way, Market Drayton; A41 by Camber County Stores; Hanchurch interchange; A51 London Road, Woore; Bolas Road, Ercall Heath

In and around Much Wenlock

Southfield Road, Much Wenlock; Wilmore Street, Much Wenlock; Wenlock Edge; B4371; road from B4378 to B4371; B4376 Brockton to Bourton; B4378; A4169 (various areas); road near Kenley; road near Oakham Lane, Easthope Road car park; Hopescross

In and around Oswestry

Gobowen Road; Nant Lane, Morda; junction of York Street/Oak Street, Oswestry; Hindford; B5069 St Martin’s, Kinnerley Road, Edgerley; New Ifton Farm; Glyn Morlas Lane (near Four Oaks); Weston Rhyn Road/Quinta Crescent; Upper Wiggington Lane, St Martin’s; B5070; Oakhurst Road, Oswestry; B4579, Hengeod; Kynaston junction; Melverley to Edgerley road; Selattyn; road from Queen’s Head to Rednal

In and around Shifnal

Road leading out of Acton Burnell; Bowling Green Lane, Albrighton; Church Street, Shifnal; Curriers Lane, Shifnal; Burnhill Green/Rushey Lane; B4379, Haughton Road, Shifnal; Kingswood Road, Albrighton; Albrighton High Street; Long Lane, Cosford/Shifnal; Newport Road, Albrighton; Stanton Road near Stanton Farm; The Grove, Shifnal; Treetops; Brockton Court, Brockton Road; between Brockton and A442; Haughton Road; A464 near Junction 4 for M54; Sheriffhales bus stop; A41 southbound between Damson Lane and King Street; A41 Newport Road; B4379 (opposite Shifnal Golf Club); Wolverhampton Road; Bowling Green Lane/Caynton Road to A464; Holyhead Road heading to Caynton; Offoxey Road; Lilyhurst Road; Hinnington Road; A41 near Countess Arms pub

In and around Shrewsbury

Forton, Montford Bridge; Pitchford, Acton Burnell; A458; Milford Road, Baschurch; Wem Road, Clive; Hazels Road, Shawbury; Stanton upon Hine Heath; Haston Road (before the bridge); A528 between Myddle and Burlton; B5067 Baschurch; Shawbury Business Park; Bings Heath Road, Shawbury; 500 yards from Moston Farm, Moston; B4397, Olden Lane; Beacalls Lane, Shrewsbury; Belle Vue Road junction with Greyfriars Road junction, Shrewsbury; Corndorn Crescent (between Ditheringron and Battlefield); Coton Hill; Kennedy Road; Mount Pleasant Road; Pulley Lane, Bayston Hill; New Street, Ford; Pecknall Lane, Halfway House; Leamore Crescent, Shrewsbury; Shelton Road, Shrewsbury; Porthill Island; B4380 Roman Road; B4380 near Ranslett House; St Michaels Street, Shrewsbury; B5062 Sundorne Road; Town Walls, Shrewsbury; Vicarage Road, Meole Village; Shrewsbury to Welshpool Road, near Bicton Heath; A5112 by Morrisons; Yockleton Road, Ford Heath; road near Berrington; Betton Strange Road; A458 Weeping Cross to Cantlop; road near Pleany; Shrewsbury to Condover road; B5067 Walford Heath/Leaton Hall; Church Road, Dorrington; unknown road name approaching A458 near to Cross Houses and Three Hill; A488 Lower Edgebold/Hanwood to bypass roundabout; A488 Hanwood Bank; Baschurch Road, Bomere Heath; Snailbeach; B4393 Alerbury Road/Princes Oak; Longden Road near Church Pulverbatch/Anncroft; B4386; B4387 Westbury; between Wilcot and Kinton; between Nescliffe and Kinton; Cothercott Hill; A49 heading into Stapleton; Station Road, Pontesbury; Longnor; Preston Gubbals road to Bomere Heath; Upton Magna; Claybury Crescent; outside Farm Friends Day Nursery; road from Cantlop to Condover; road from A488 to Astlerley; near The Cottage, Exfords Green; Manor Farm junction, Uffington to St Lucia Church junction; Stapleton to Wilderley; Rodefern Lane, Great Ness; road from Upton Magna just outside Withington; Rantipol Lane; Pound Lane, Pontesbury; The Knolls junction to Methodist Chapel junction; Walcot Road, Withington; Callow Lane between Polsgate and Minsterley; U5618 junction south of Habberley to Vessons Lane; A49 Battlefield roundabout; roundabout near Audi garage, Shrewsbury; Enterprise roundabout, Battlefield; lane near junction with B4499, Brockton; Racecourse Lane, Bicton Heath; between Sansaw and Clive; A5 Nesscliffe/Felton Butler; Weston Lane, Weston; B4394; Crowmere Road, Shrewsbury; Lea Cross to Nox Road (travelling from Mary Webb School direction)

South Shropshire

B4368; Sandy Lane/Brown Clee Road junction; B4199 near Cleobury Mortimer; Monachs Way towards Caynham; Gilberries Lane (near Cardington); Church Road, Picklescott; Church Road, near Frodesley Lane; B4361 Ludford Bridge, Ludlow; Cardington to Leebotwood Road; Hollyhurst, Leebotwood; Roman Road, Leebotwood; Enchmarsh/Willsone crossroads; B4365 Culmington/Stanton Lacy/near Ludlow Race Course; B4214 Nash; The Cliffords (Clee Hill road); A4117; School House junction, Hopton Gate to Hopton Hall; Bitterley Lane junction with A4117; A4117 Ludlow Road – Squirrel Lane/Snitton Lane; Caynham Road, Knowbury; Childes Road, Cleobury Mortimer; B4367; Julian Road, Ludlow; Kerry Lane, Bishops Castle; Sheet Road, Caynham; Sheet Road, Ludlow; Worcester Road, Burford, A456 near Tenbury Wells; Harp House to A488 Clun; road from A488 to Hemford; A489 near Glenburrell Farm, Horderley; outside Cuolmington Village Hall; Fishmore Hall, Ludlow; north of Whitbatch near Ludlow; Bleathwood Lane, Ashford Carbonell; Church Road, Hopton Heath; Hopton Castle to B4385; Bitterley to Henley Road; A488 north of Lydham; outside Newton Cottage, Newton; B4371 between Hope Bowdler and Church Stretton; B4371 Longville in the Dale; Thorn Lane, Blackford; Titterhill to Hope junction; Tugford/Abdon/Holdgate; A49 to Caynham; B4370 near A49; Winstanstow to Woolston Road; Pot House Farm, Hopton Wafers; Neens Hill, Neen Sollars; road from Middleton to Hopton Cangeford; St Julians Avenue to Livesey Road; Cefn Einion from Colebatch to Orchard Lodge; Milson

Shropshire border

National Cycle Route 81; London Road; Rose Bank Cottage, Priest Weston; Stockton Road, Marton; B4386 Chirbury; Lower Lane, Chirbury; A490 west of Chirbury; A489 near Church Stoke

In and around Wem

High Street, Wem; Salters Lane, Loppington; B5063; Edstaston Road from B5476; Weston junction – Marchamley to Shrewsbury Road; Horton Villa junction to Lowe junction, Horton; Billmarsh Farm Lane, Sleap; Cordwell Park, Wem

In and around Whitchurch

A525; Church Lane, Whixall; Heathwood; Liverpool Road, Whitchurch; St John Street, Whitchurch; The Firs (at the junction with Chester Road); B5398 Wrexham Road; Ightfield Heath; Ash Road, Whitchurch; B5065 near Prees; A41 Heath Road roundabout to Tilstock roundabout; A41 Whitchurch by-pass; A41 Tern Hill, A41 by Belton Cheese Farm, A41 near Belton Farm, A41 just after McDonald’s; Brown Moss Lane (by nature reserve); Hospital Lane, Ash; A41/A49 roundabout; A41/A525 roundabout; A41 roundabout near Alderford; Chester Road (Grindley Brook roundabout); A41 Alkington

During 2024, Shropshire Council said it repaired 35,862 potholes – over 800 more than than the previous year. Every local authority has been told by the Government that it has to publish how many potholes it has fileld or lose out on millions of pounds worth of funding.

From the middle of this month, councils will start to receive their share of a record £1.6 billion worth of extra money to repair potholes. In Shropshire, that figure is £9m, bringing the total amount allocated for 2025/26 to £33.6m.

Earlier this year, the council told the LDRS that it had to pay out £167,182 in compensation to motorists for incidents that occurred during 2024.

Over the next few months, dozens of roads are set to be resurfaced – including many A roads.