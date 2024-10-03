Rail union balloting members at firm with trains serving Shropshire and the borders on industrial action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Voting among union members at Transport for Wales opened yesterday and runs for three weeks, closing on October 23, with results announced the same day.

This comes after the union rejected a below inflation offer of 3.5 per cent (year one) from the company and pay linked to RPI inflation (Feb 2025) for year two.

Industrial action will come as a blow to passengers who have suffered disruption in recent weeks related to the weather and thefts cancelling services. TfW runs services throughout Shropshire and the borders from Wales.

Several hundred TSSA members working across dozens of roles – including station staff, depot managers, controllers, and customer services - will be given a say on the industrial action which includes strike action and action short of a strike.

TSSA General Secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust said: “We are balloting our members for industrial action as a last resort but feel we have no option but to take this course.

“Frankly it is extremely disappointing that TfW has not only offered a below inflation pay rise to our hard-working members but failed to make any attempts at all to negotiate with us in good faith on other aspects of our pay claim, for example a reduction to the working week.

“We also cannot accept a situation whereby a multi-year pay deal does not give our members a guaranteed minimum increase for year two, simply relying on the fluctuating fortunes of the RPI rate of inflation is hardly reasonable.

“TfW should be in no doubt that our members are deeply unhappy with the situation – one which the company could alleviate and stop significant disruption to the railways, by making an improved offer which meets our aspirations."

TfW has been asked for comment.