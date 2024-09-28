Royal Shrewsbury Hospital bosses issue update on damage to building following car crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency Services were called to the county town's major hospital last night (Friday, September 27) after a car crashed into a building.

The hospital has confirmed that no staff or patients were affected by the incident, and that patient appointments are continuing as normal.

The car collided with the Hummingbird Centre, which provides diabetes and renal services for Shropshire residents, and was 'slightly damaged' in the incident.

A spokesperson for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), that runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said: "We can confirm that the Hummingbird Centre on the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site was slightly damaged in the incident, which has since been made safe.

"No staff or patients were affected, and patient appointments are continuing as normal."

The Hummingbird Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received reports of the incident at 9.22pm on Friday night. Four fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington Fire Stations to the scene.

Police were present at the incident which was "left with hospital estates", according to the SFRS incident log.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered one car which had crashed into the building within the hospital estate. Firefighters used a winch from the rescue tender to move the vehicle from the side of the Hummingbird Centre.

The incident log states: "Incident involved one car into building. Fire crews used winch from Rescue Tender to move vehicle from side of building. Police in attendance. Incident left with hospital estates."

Fire crews were finished at the scene at 10.29pm.