Ten Telford bus routes axed in major changes designed to 'improve' services

Arriva is making a number of changes to its bus network in Shropshire

Arriva has said major changes to its bus network will come into force across the county from Sunday, claiming the upcoming reorganisation will "improve the network".

Due to changes in how the services are funded, Telford's 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 14A, 15, 16, 18 and 19 routes will finish, while the hours of the evening services on the 1, 2, 3A, 4, and 7 will be reduced.

Route 4 however, which links Madeley, Woodside, Telford Town Centre, Train Station, Wellington, Princess Royal Hospital and Leegomery will see an increase in the number of buses.

The introduction of a new route, 99, funded by Telford & Wrekin Council, is set to cover some of the areas impacted by the loss, including Overdale, Oakengates, Hadley, Shawbirch, Wellington and Malinslee.

The times of the X10 service which runs between Telford and Shrewsbury have been changed, which sees more direct buses run between the two towns.

A new service will provide Sutton Farm with an off-peak service into and out of Shrewsbury from Monday to Saturday.

There will also be changes to services in Bridgnorth, with routes 8, 9 and 101 running revised timetables, the introduction of new route 8a that replaces route 18, and routes 297 and 436 being operated by a different bus service provider.

The changes are due to come into effect from Sunday, September 3.

Richard Emery, head of commercial for Arriva in Shropshire and Telford, said: “Passengers are at the heart of everything we do, and we always listen to their feedback and react to it where we can.

“The X10 service between Shrewsbury and Telford is a real boost to passengers, who can benefit from the £2 price cap on fares until the end of October as well as being taken right into the town centres by our buses, which is great for commuters, students, visitors and shoppers.

“We continue to work with local councils to make bus travel smoother as our focus has always been to improve punctuality and to provide a reliable service for our customers.”