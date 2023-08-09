Dismay in Shropshire as more bus routes lost in region

Campaigners battling for better bus services in Shropshire have voiced their dismay after it emerged more than two-thirds of routes have been lost in the region.

The decline of bus services in recent years has been described as 'staggering'
Latest figures reveal the number of local bus routes in England has halved since 2011. The Labour party’s analysis found there were 8,781 routes in operation across the UK during the year to the end of March, compared with 17,394 in 2010/11.

