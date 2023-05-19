A5 delays in Oswestry after mini-bus 'crashes into barriers'

The A5 in Oswestry is currently blocked near the Queen's Head after a mini-bus has reportedly hit crash barriers.

West Mercia Police

Emergency services including an ambulance are at the scene.

West Mercia Police have advised anyone travelling near there to find an alternative route.

The collision happened outside the Queen's Head hotel, where the officers that traffic was slow but moving.

AA Traffic News is showing vehicles heading north queueing back to the Shotatton crossroads, while southbound congestion starts between Mile End Roundabout and the British Ironwork Centre.

There are also other queues on the B5009 and other roads around The Queen's Head hotel

This crash comes following an ongoing incident in Oswestry town centre, where a van hit a pedestrian and collided with a bench.

