West Midlands Railway says planned engineering work will be taking place on the Shrewsbury line to Wolverhampton between March 18 and 20, and again from March 25 to 27.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Heads up! Engineering works are taking place on the Shrewsbury line in March.

"As a result, buses will replace trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton from Saturday, March 18 to Monday, March 20 and Saturday, March 24, to Monday, March 27."

The train operating company advises passengers to plan ahead by visiting the National Rail website on https://orlo.uk/Lo1RR