Cheapest fuel prices around Shropshire as filling stations make further cuts

Fuel prices are coming down across the county, with some filling stations cutting prices at a faster rate than others

Prices around the county have reached 161.9p for petrol and 178.9p for diesel, significantly under the average UK price recorded by the RAC of 185p for unleaded and 194p for diesel.

Last week the boss of one filling station said that nobody should be selling unleaded for more than 173p per litre, while the RAC criticised the price that many filling stations - particularly supermarkets - are asking for.

The RAC states that it is keeping an eye on the fuel costs asked by retailers, and "urges them to pass on cost savings" to motorists when they can, saying petrol should be around 174p per litre.

Earlier this week a spokesman for the family-run Nesscliffe Service Station, just north of Shrewsbury, said their wholesale cost for unleaded had come down around 20p in recent weeks and 15p for diesel, and they had been able to pass those savings on to drivers.

"You can even argue that based on prices that have come through, you can charge 170p," he said. "There's no reason some are keeping it up as high as they are. It's not independents keeping prices high.

"It makes a pleasant change for independents to lead the price drop," he added.

Since that criticism of supermarkets, more in Shropshire have reduced their prices with Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco in Shrewsbury all now charging less than 180p for unleaded and between 189p and 190p for diesel, although stores in other parts of the county were still reported to be charging more.

Here are the cheapest petrol stations around Shropshire and Mid Wales on Wednesday morning according to petrol-prices.com.

Cheapest petrol around Shropshire and Mid Wales

Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 161.9p Texaco Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 162.9p Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Welshpool - 166.9p Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 167.9p Texaco Llandrinio Garage, B4393, Llanymynech - 168.9p Essar, Holyhead Road, Nesscliffe Service Station - 169.9p Esso RSS, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 169.9p Essar, The Mount, Shrewsbury - 172.9p Texaco Stans Superstore, Overton Road, St Martin's Oswestry - 173.9p Texaco Ellesmere Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - 174.9p Esso Vyrnwyside Garage, Llansantffraid - 174.9p

Cheapest diesel around Shropshire and Mid Wales