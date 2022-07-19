'Honest' garage cuts fuel prices again as it says petrol shouldn't cost more than 173p

Griffiths Garage, Leintwardine

While the average price of both unleaded and diesel creeps down, Griffiths Garage in High Street, Leintwardine, on the border between Shropshire and Herefordshire, is selling fuel at a much cheaper rate.

As of Tuesday, the garage was charging 167.9p per litre of petrol, with diesel available at 182.9p. This compares to the national average, according to RAC Fuel Watch, of 188.7p and 196.9p for petrol and diesel respectively.

Alex Griffiths, director at Griffiths Garage, said they have passed on reduced costs to customers.

"We’re here to make an honest living and our prices reflect what we’ve paid for product and a sensible margin so we can keep the lights on," he said.

"Prices are still far too high though, and we would hope the Government makes a meaningful change to fuel duty to immediately relieve the pressure on us all as the global market for fuel remains volatile."

Mr Griffiths said the garage reduced its prices again within the last week, bringing the cost of unleaded down from 169.9p, and believes other retailers should be able to follow suit.

"Even accounting for a very unfriendly buying structure, there shouldn’t be anyone selling unleaded for north of 173 right now," he added.

"I think diesel will slide up a penny in the coming days with the market but unleaded possibly down another penny or so, but it’s like trying to pin the tail on a donkey at the moment."

The cheapest garage in Shropshire remains the Grindley Brook Garage on Chester Road, Whitchurch. The Texaco-branded forecourt is charging 166.9p for unleaded and 184.9p for diesel.

So far the Government has reduced the level of fuel duty by 5p per litre, however that did little cut costs at the pumps.

Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt said her proposals to halve VAT on petrol and raise tax thresholds represented a "modest" set of changes to help people struggling with the rising cost of living.

Cheapest filling stations in Shropshire and Mid Wales

Cheapest petrol

Texaco Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 166.9p

Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 169.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 169.9p

Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield, Welshpool - 173.9p

Essar, Holyhead Road, Nesscliffe Service Station - 177.9p

Texaco Ellesmere Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - 177.9p

Essar, The Mount, Shrewsbury - 178.9p

Shawbury Service Station, Main Road, Shawbury - 179.9p

Esso RSS, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 179.9p

Rix Brook Street Garage, Union Street, Welshpool - 179.9p

Esso Whitchurch Bypass Service Station, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch - 179.9p

Cheapest diesel

Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 183.9p

Texaco Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 184.9p

Shawbury Service Station, Main Road, Shawbury - 185.9p

Rix Brook Street Garage, Union Street, Welshpool - 186.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 187.9p

Essar, The Mount, Shrewsbury - 189.9p

Essar, Holyhead Road, Nesscliffe Service Station - 189.9p

Esso RSS, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 189.9p

Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield, Welshpool - 189.9p

Esso Whitchurch Bypass Service Station, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch -189.9p