Special advice issued by Transport For Wales for passengers planning to travel in extreme heat

Transport for Wales (TFW)

Experts have warned of a "potentially very serious situation" in parts of the country, and the conditions are expected to make travelling by road and rail challenging.

Temperatures are expected to soar to the mid-thirties, possibly even topping the UK's record of 38.7C (101.7F), which was set in Cambridge in 2019.

TFW and Network Rail are advising customers to check before they travel on public transport with the hot weather likely to cause disruption.

Temporary speed restrictions will be in place across the rail network to reduce the risk of overheating track, resulting in increased journey times and short-notice alterations to timetables.

TFW has provided five tips to keep cool on journeys during the hot weather:

"Seek shade - Many of our stations have some cover that provide shade, or even an indoor area for you to escape the scorching heat. Keeping out of direct sun is crucial to keeping cool and well whilst you’re on your travels.

Bring a hand-held fan - Investing in a cheap, handheld fan can be a great way to stay cool on trains or buses. We will put air conditioning on where possible. However, in extremely hot weather, it can still be hot in the carriages. You can also open windows on most buses and trains to ensure a draft is circulating throughout the vehicle.

Stay hydrated - Ensure you take an appropriate amount of water with you to stay hydrated, especially if travelling on a longer route. At least one litre is recommended. However, try to avoid ‘chugging’ lots of cold water. Instead, take regular sips to help regulate your body temperate.

Top tip: Add ice to your bottle or freeze it overnight for that extra cold hit. Free water refill points are available at Llandudno, Machynlleth and Cardiff Central stations.

Wear appropriate clothing - Being inside a bus or train with lots of people, you don’t want to be over dressed. Make sure you dress light, with no heavy materials. It’s best to opt for lighter colours as dark colours absorb the suns heat and will make you hotter.

Additionally, avoid fabrics like polyester where you can, opting instead for cotton or linen. These will keep your skin shaded and protected from the suns damage.

Avoid peak travel times - Where possible, try to leave a bit later or earlier to avoid the busiest travel times across the network. Less people mean less heat."

Jo Foxall, Customer Engagement Director at Transport for Wales said: "Looking after our customers’ well-being so that they are still able to travel when they need to during the hot weather, is top of the transport industry's priorities over the next week.

“Taking a look at your journey options on the Traveline Cymru travel map to spend less time in the hot sun, keeping an eye on any disruptions and saving 0800 464 0000 in your phones if you need any travel advice while you're out and about could help make your journey run more smoothly.”

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales’ Planning and Performance Director, said: “We continue to see very high demand for our rail services, particularly during periods of good weather. All available carriages are in service and where possible, we’re providing supplementary road transport.