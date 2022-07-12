Residents in Hazelwood Drive, Telford, are unhappy about the state of the road

Residents in Hazelwood Drive, in the Aqueduct area of Telford, have claimed melted asphalt laid six weeks ago has left white marks on the road where cars have driven, and seeped in puddles onto drives.

They've also complained that the soft surface has left them unable to walk on the roads without getting it on their shoes and in their homes.

Work is now being carried out by Telford and Wrekin Council to stop newly re-surfaced roads from melting in the high temperatures.

Temperatures in Shropshire are set to reach 31C by early next week, with an amber extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office.

Telford and Wrekin Council says it has recently completed a large package of surface dressing across borough, and has invested more than £600,000 in the programme, including in the Aqueduct area.

A spokesperson said: "Weather like this can have an adverse effect and following the forecasted high temperatures, our teams have proactively put plans in place to mitigate potential issues in relation to bitumen softening.

"We have visited all the surface dressed sites in the last few days to check conditions and where necessary, applied a fine surface grit to combat bitumen softening that holds the chippings in place.

"We are confident in the conditions of the roads and have been ranked one of the top areas in the country – and first in the West Midlands – for overall satisfaction with highway and transport services, according to National Highways and Transport Network.

"As temperatures continue to rise over the next week we will monitor sites and take any necessary action."

Cliff Owen and Kathleen Tong are two of the residents unhappy about the state of their road

Complaining about Hazelwood Drive, Kath Tong, who has lived in the cul-de-sac for 31 years, says her shoes get covered in the black substance when she walks on the road and says her daughter's dog has had the same problem with his paws.

Other residents who have not long had their drives re-surfaced are suffering from the tarmac overflowing from the road onto it and visitors treading it in.

Mrs Tong said the grit has had little effect: "I have complained to the council three or four times now and their response has been to send workmen round to lay gravel on top of the tarmac, presumably to try and dry it out but it hasn't really had much effect.

"The road looks like cars have skidded across it almost like a Formula One circuit and in some cases they have because the tyres can't get a good grip on that surface.