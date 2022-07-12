Melted asphalt leaves Telford residents unable to even walk on their cul-de-sac

Unhappy residents Kathleen Tong and Cliff Owen, at Hazelwood Drive, Telford

Melted asphalt which was laid six weeks ago has left white marks on the road where cars have driven and seeped in puddles onto drives in Hazelwood Drive in the Aqueduct area.

Kath Tong, who has lived in the cul-de-sac for 31 years, says her shoes get covered in the black substance when she walks on the road and says her daughter's dog has had the same problem with his paws.

Other residents who have not long had their drives re-surfaced are suffering from the tarmac overflowing from the road onto it and visitors treading it in.

They say residual work to lay stones on top of the asphalt has made little difference and that the road didn't need re-surfacing in the first place.

Mrs Tong said: "I have complained to the council three or four times now and their response has been to send workmen round to lay gravel on top of the tarmac, presumably to try and dry it out but it hasn't really had much effect.

"The road looks like cars have skidded across it almost like a Formula One circuit and in some cases they have because the tyres can't get a good grip on that surface.

"People who walk on the road or even their drives find their feet either covered in tarmac and the cars get it stuck on their tires and you see tire tracks on the drives - I don't know what the problem is but there is obviously something wrong with it.

"It's not as if the road needed doing, it may have needed a few repairs to the surface but not to be completely relaid and perhaps the money could have been spent elsewhere that was more in need.

"I believe quite a few roads in the Aqueduct area have been resurfaced and I don't know if they have been left like Hazelwood Drive but I hope they haven't because this is awful the way our roads are now."