95 Shropshire roads being resurfaced over next three months - see the full list

Shropshire Council is targeting 95 roads for repairs over the next three months

Shropshire Council has said that a total of 95 roads will be improved as part of its road dressing programme. These include roads in Shrewsbury, Minsterley, Westbury, Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Shawbury, Wem, Knockin, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Claverley, Craven Arms, Clun, and Chirbury.

The work starts on May 3 and will continue until the end of July, and will range from from urban cul-de-sacs to major ‘A’ and ‘B’ roads.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “As well as improving and protecting our roads, this important programme of work plays a crucial role in helping to prevent potholes and other defects forming in the future.

"Pothole treatment is very much about prevention as well as cure and this is one important way that we can aim to prevent potholes forming next winter.”

The full list of roads being resurfaced between May and July is:

C2076 – Shotton Lane, Harmer Hill

B4387 – To Minsterley

A488 – District Boundary To Roundabout Minsterley

B4380 – Roman Road two Sections Either Side Of Longden Road

B4386 – B4386 From Yockelton Ford Heath Junction To Junction With A5

A458 – Cross Houses End 40mph To Cound Junction

A458 – From Atcham Road Jct To Start 60mph

B4394 – Norton Cross Roads To Walcot

B5062 – End 40mph Sundorne to Telford & Wrekin county boundary, Haughton

B4387 – B4387 – Halfway House to Westbury

C1061 – Montford School to Montford Bridge

C1061 – Grange Farm Junction to Preston Gubbals

A488 – Main Road, Pontesbury to Hanwood

B4380 – Holyhead Road, Montford Bridge to Urban Section

B4379 – End 40 Sheriffhales to Heath Hill Junction

U3067 – Alexandra Road

U2108 – Caldecott Crescent

U2129 – Chemistry, Whitchurch

U3011 – Glendon Close, Market Drayton

C2092 – Haywood Lane, Cheswardine

A41 – Southbound Dual, Heath Road Roundabout to Prees Heath Roundabout

C2075 – Yorton Station to A49

C2096 – Narrow Lane – Childs Ercall

U2109 – Sharps Drive, Whitchurch

U2130 – Smallbrook Road, Whitchurch

B5476 – Tilstock Rd, Whitchurch

U3034 – Victoria Road, Market Drayton

B5063 – Wem Road, Shawbury (30mph To A53)

B5063 – Wytheford Road, Shawbury

C2075 – Quarry View To 30mph Start A49 Preston Brockhurst Junction

B5395 – Old Malpas Road, Grindley Brook (A41 Junction to county boundary)

A49 – Preston Brockhurst Village

B5065 – Darliston to Crossroads Sandford

A41 – Tern Hill Roundabout to start of dual carriageway, Bletchley

B5063 – From A49 Rockall crossroads to Wem Road start

C2092 – Haywood Lane, Cheswardine (A529 At Woodseaves to canal)

B5063 – End of Urban Northwood to Ellesmere Road Wem

C1030 – Junction Lion Lane to Penley

C1049 – Spunhill crossroads to Colemere Farm

C1018 – Crosslanes to Plas Warren

B4397 – Marton Junction to Burlton crossroads 60mph to Pickhill

C2062 – Marton to Myddle Road (Myddle 30mph West to Myddle 30mph East)

B4580 – Castle Street

C1041 – Gamesters Lane, Sandford two sections classed as one site

U1050 – Drenewydd and Inglis Road, Park Hall

B5069 – Upper Church Street and Morda Road, Oswestry

U0340 – Vyrnwy Road, Oswestry

A495 – Whittington Road, Whittington 30mph start west

B4396 – From Nant Goch junction B4396–A495

C1011 – Cydygan Lane, Llansilin

C1013 – Sweeney Mountain Road (B5069 to Nuttree crossroads)

B4373 – North Gate

U7210 – Oldbury Wells

C4177 – C4177 – Pattingham Lane

B4363 – from A4117 to Kinlet Bank

B4194 – from Clogs Bank to Withybed Villa

B4363 – From A4117 to Kinlet Bank

B4194 – From Clogs Bank to Withybed Villa

C4267 – Heathton from Claverley to Six Ashes Road

B4555 – Chelmarsh to Covert Bridge and Ingram Lane

B4363 – Kinlet Bank Junction to Rays Bridge

B4363 – Priors Morr Bank

A442 – Telford & Wrekin district boundary to Sutton Maddock Island

A5 – Nty Boundary to Crackleybank crossroads

C4184 – County boundary South Home Farm Road – A464

A442 – Apley Green Gates

B5314 – Chatwell Lane – A41

B4555 – New Road

B4368 – Monkhopton to Aston Eyre

B4555 – Eardington to Hay Bridge

B4363 – Halfway House North to Manor Farm Lane

B4373 – Stocking Lane to School Lane

Monkhopton Junction Old School House – Lay-by Junction Farm to Junction B4368

B4176 – Littlegain access-county boundary

A454 – Royal Oak Island – Rudge Heath Road

C4249 – Oreton Bank 30mph section

B4364 – Lower Faintree – Lower Cockshutt

B4364 – Track Lower Cockshutt to Eudon Court Junction

B4386 – Little Worthen to Winsley Cottages

B4368 – Pedlars Rest to Diddlebury

B4368 – Diddlebury Village to Aston Munslow

B4368 – Clunsford Bridge – pedlars Rest

A4117 – Ludlow Road from Office Lane to Tenbury Road

B4362 – Station Road, Wooferton

C6269 – Tenbury Road rural section

C5140 – Stocton Road, Marton to B4386

B4386 – From Marton to Little Brockton rural section

A488 – Clun to Colstey Cottage

B4386 – from Monksfield Chirbury to Aylesford Bridge

A490 – Shiregrove Bridge – Chirbury

B4368 – Newcastle to 30mph Clun rural section

B4367 – Long Meadowend to Clungunford

B4364 – B4364 North of Westview to Stoke turn

B4385 – Red House to Little Brampton

A489 – From A488 Lydham to Eaton Junction

B4368 – Aston Munslow to New House Farm Junction