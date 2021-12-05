Train line reopening essential

Tan Dhensi MP, Ben Wood and Bill Esterson MP at Oswestry South Signal Box

Tan Dhesi MP, visited the town to see for himself the railway track closed during the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

Parliamentary candidate for North Shropshire, Ben Wood, says reopening the line and improving bus transport links is essential to the constituency.

Ben has been working as a transport advisor for the Labour party at Westminster, looking at transport issues across Britain.

Mr Dhesi said: "North Shropshire's candidate has the expertise to ensure that the rail link can be restored. The government is promising only a feasibility study into its restoration."

"Public transport is vital for future prosperity."

Ben said that, having been born and brought up in Oswestry, he knew how important public transport links were for the area.

"Growing up here young people always had to rely on lifts to the railway station in Gobowen. When I was looking for a job I realised that I would have to find one in Oswestry because of the lack of public transport."

"My local plan to connect Oswestry with the mainline would bring much-needed fresh new opportunities and jobs to the town. I’m really pleased to have the support of Labour’s Shadow Rail Minister."

The campaign is also being supported by Labour's shadow minister for business and international relations, Bill Esterson MP who was also in Oswestry.