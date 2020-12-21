Birmingham Airport hit by flight cancellations over new Covid scare

An airport spokeswoman said today: “Our advice for passengers is that if you haven’t yet been contacted by your airline and are due to travel today to any of the countries which have imposed border restrictions from the UK, please contact them to check the status of your flight and what the situation is with your booking.
"Birmingham Airport is liaising closely with its airlines to keep up to date with any further changes over the next 24 hours or so.”
There were 13 cancellations of departures including two each to Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Dublin as well as Istanbul, Dusseldorf, Bucharest, Cluj, Riga, Sofia and Copenhagen.
Flights due to arrive from Dublin, Istanbul, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Sofia, Riga, Cluj and Bucharest were also cancelled.