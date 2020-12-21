Birmingham Airport hit by flight cancellations over new Covid scare

By John CorserTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Twenty-one flights have been cancelled at Birmingham Airport due to border changes across Europe in the wake of fears of the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

Many flights from and to Birmingham Airport have been cancelled today
Many flights from and to Birmingham Airport have been cancelled today

An airport spokeswoman said today: “Our advice for passengers is that if you haven’t yet been contacted by your airline and are due to travel today to any of the countries which have imposed border restrictions from the UK, please contact them to check the status of your flight and what the situation is with your booking.

"Birmingham Airport is liaising closely with its airlines to keep up to date with any further changes over the next 24 hours or so.”

More Covid-19 coverage:

There were 13 cancellations of departures including two each to Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Dublin as well as Istanbul, Dusseldorf, Bucharest, Cluj, Riga, Sofia and Copenhagen.

Flights due to arrive from Dublin, Istanbul, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Sofia, Riga, Cluj and Bucharest were also cancelled.

Transport
News
Coronavirus
Health
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News