South Shropshire farm's plans to diversify campsite

A planning application has been submitted to change the use from agricultural land to a campsite at Lower Vessons Farm in Habberley, near Pontesbury.

The farm already runs a camping enterprise for 60 days a year by virtue of permitted development rights. However, the applicants are looking to offer camping opportunities on-site over a longer period, to help diversify and bolster the income received from the agricultural and equine operations.

Submitting a planning statement on behalf of the applicants, Gwyn Humphreys, of Roger Parry & Partners, said the proposal is for a natural and “light-touch” campsite with 25 tent pitches.

“The proposal simply comprises a change of use of the land from agriculture to tourism use – with no new operational development being proposed as part of the application,” said Mr Humphreys.

“Indeed, the vehicular access to the site from the public highway network is existing and no upgrades are required in order to facilitate the proposed development.

“The application proposes 25 tent pitches, which are in effect already used as part of the existing camping enterprise which operates for 60 days per year on the site. The pitches are simply on grass and no ‘concrete pad’ or other form of hardstanding is proposed.

“The applicant’s current camping site very much caters to guests who are seeking a ‘wild’ experience – without many of life’s modern comforts.

“The proposal would operate in exactly the same way. As such, there are no internal roads or access tracks proposed from the main farm complex to each of the pitches and the only showers on-offer are cold ones.

“Thus, the applicants’ intention is to cause as little landscape and environmental impact as possible whilst allowing guests to experience the beauty of the area, and importantly whilst diversifying their income from the farming and equine businesses operated on-site.”

Mr Humphreys added that the site is served by a well-maintained private access track to and from the public highway network, and the existing vehicular access benefits from good visibility.

“It is considered that the traffic levels associated with the proposed minor development would not be large enough to cause any appreciable impacts upon the safe use and operation of the local highway network,” said Mr Humphreys.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the scheme (25/04044/FUL) can do so by November 25.

