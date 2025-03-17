150-home development near Albrighton is recommended for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wain Estates (Land) Ltd has highlighted land north of Kingswood Road for the scheme. It comprises 5.85 hectares of land, around 4.30ha of which would be for residential development and the rest for open space and habitat creation.

The company says there wiill be new housing, including affordable homes, green streets, connections into adjacent schemes, a walkable neighbourhood, retention of existing trees, and new habitats, ensuring an overall bio-diversity net gain.

Documents submitted to Shropshire Council show that a leaflet was distributed to local residents and stakeholders in April 2024, with a link directing them to a website to provide feedback.

“All but one of the responses received were general comments rather than responses to specific questions,” reads the statement of community engagement.

“The feedback received mostly related to the loss of countryside and questions regarding housing need. There was one comment that expressed a degree of support for the delivery of new homes at the site.

“The feedback received in response to the proposed development was key in shaping the applicant’s understanding of the site and the proposed scheme.”

However, the proposal has not received the backing of Albrighton Parish Council or Counillor Nigel Lumby, who represents the area.

“The Boningale Homes Development, phase 4, has not established a link to the Wain development,” said Councillor Lumby.

“This lack of connectivity is a significant concern as it hinders the integration of the two communities and the sharing of amenities.”

Councillor Lumby also highighted traffic concerns, particularly at the junction with the A41, as well as pedestrian and cyclist safety issues in Beamish Lane.

However, Louise Evans, a planning officer at Shropshire Council, has recommended that the Southern Planning Committee approves the scheme at its meeting on March 25. To mitigate concerns, she has asked that officers are given delegated powers to confirm condition wording and to secure a section 106 agreement.

“Whilst the proposed access arrangement does not meet community expectation, an acceptable alternative arrangement could come forward that would not result in harm to highway safety, subject to the use of planning conditions to control the final details and an obligation to recover costs associated with a traffic regulation order for Beamish Lane,” said Ms Evans.

“This and all other material considerations raised can be made acceptable with the use of the recommended planning conditions and the planning obligations suggested.”