Asda objects to revised plans for 50 Market Drayton retirement flats

The chain, which has a store on Stafford Street, has submitted an updated complaint about the plans for new homes following its formal objection first made last month.

Asda claim potential complaints from residents about early morning deliveries could ‘risk the ongoing operation of the store’ and minor updates to the plan for the site did nothing to change those concerns.

It comes two months after the plans for the flats were originally submitted by the Planning Bureau. It would see one block built including 28 one-bedroom flats and 22 two-bedroom flats.

There would also be four town houses as part of the development.

Katherine Sneeden of Jigsaw Planning, on behalf of Asda, said: “We note that the applicants have submitted revised drawings.

“We are struggling to see any differences. They do not address any of our concerns. As it stands, our concerns and objection remain unchanged.”

In their previous letter, Asda said the noise from deliveries in the morning would impact on residents if they had their windows open.

“The level of noise impact indicates the likelihood of noise complaints and noise abatement action to be extremely high and is therefore an unacceptable risk to the ongoing operation of the Asda store,” stated the supermarket’s submission.

But the flats plan was welcomed by the town’s deputy mayor Councillor Roy Aldcroft, who also represents Market Drayton on Shropshire Council. He said homes for retired people were desperately needed in town.

“This will also provide accommodation close to all of the town amenities giving local retailers an opportunity to service what will be a new community in the town,” he said.

“It’s also good news for families looking for housing as it will free up larger properties as people take the opportunity to downsize.”

A decision on the proposals will be taken by Shropshire Council in the coming months.