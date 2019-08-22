Market Drayton Asda calls for complete redesign of flats scheme over noise complaint fears

The firm, which has a store on Stafford Street in Market Drayton, has submitted a formal objection to the plans for retirement homes on the same road.

In its comment the company expresses concerns that complaints from residents of the potential flats about early morning deliveries could present a 'risk to the ongoing operation of the Asda store'.

The plans for the new flats, which were revealed last month, come from the Planning Bureau Ltd, and are made up of one block including 28 one-bedroom flats and 22 two-bedroom flats.

There will also be four town houses as part of the development.

But it has now emerged that Asda has serious concerns about the proposals.

In a letter to Shropshire Council's planning department, Katherine Sneeden of Jigsaw Planning, on behalf of the supermarket firm, said: "While Adsa welcome the principle of residential development on the site they object to the application on the basis of the concerns set out in the attached submission.

"To summarise based on the noise measurements provided by 24 Acoustics, it has been clearly demonstrated that the Asda delivery activity at 6am each morning would have a noise impact far above the significant adverse threshold, should the occupants open their windows.

Mitigation

"The level of noise impact indicates the likelihood of noise complaints and noise abatement action to be extremely high and is therefore an unacceptable risk to the ongoing operation of the Asda store."

The company says that simply asking residents to keep their windows close is not a satisfactory solution and have called for a complete redesign for the scheme.

The report carried out by 24 Acoustics states: "To fully protect future residents and the ongoing operation of the Asda store, a full and complete re-design of the development should be undertaken, in line with the good acoustic design principles of ProPG.

"The overall aim should be to consider all available mitigation options that would allow an acceptable noise impact to be maintained for future residents, whilst allowing windows to be opened at will."

The retirement plans had been welcomed by the town's deputy mayor, Councillor Roy Aldcroft, who also represents Market Drayton on Shropshire Council.

Speaking last month he said: “I was very pleased to see this application come in. Retirement homes are desperately needed with an expected 44 per cent rise in the over 65s in this area in the next 20 years.

“To see a green landscaped development on land previously used for vehicle repairs, car sales and double glazing firms will be a very pleasant change from what was a dour industrial patch of the town. This will also provide accommodation close to all of the town amenities giving local retailers an opportunity to service what will be a new community in the town.

“It’s also good news for families looking for housing as it will free up larger properties as people take the opportunity to downsize.”

A decision on the proposals will be taken by Shropshire Council at a later date.