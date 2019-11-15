Advertising
See what YOUR General Election candidate is saying on Twitter
See what the election candidates in Shropshire are saying on Twitter.
With all the candidates announced for the Telford, Wrekin, North Shropshire, Ludlow, and Shrewsbury & Atcham seats, the campaign is well and truly in full flow.
These days no election campaign is complete without a social media presence, so we've compiled this feed of the local candidates' Twitter activity - tweets and retweets - which updates in real time.
See the feed below and bookmark this page to keep up with the latest from your candidate.
