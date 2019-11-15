See what YOUR General Election candidate is saying on Twitter

With all the candidates announced for the Telford, Wrekin, North Shropshire, Ludlow, and Shrewsbury & Atcham seats, the campaign is well and truly in full flow.

These days no election campaign is complete without a social media presence, so we've compiled this feed of the local candidates' Twitter activity - tweets and retweets - which updates in real time.

See the feed below and bookmark this page to keep up with the latest from your candidate.