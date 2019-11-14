County's election candidates announced

The lists for the Telford, The Wrekin, North Shropshire, Ludlow, and Shrewsbury & Atcham were all finalised earlier today ahead of next month's election.

Each Shropshire seat will see the previous winner attempting to get re-elected.

The nominations for the Mid Wales seats of Montgomeryshire and Brecon and Radnorshire have also been confirmed.

Montgomeryshire will however definitely have a new MP after the December 12 election because Conservative Glyn Davies has decided not to stand for re-election.

In Telford & Wrekin Conservative Lucy Allan will be attempting to get re-elected.

Katrina Gilman will be trying to win the seat for the Labour Party and Shana Roberts for the Liberal Democrats.

In the Wrekin, Mark Pritchard is standing for the Conservative Party, in an attempt to get re-elected to the seat he has held since 2005.

Tim Dawes is standing for the Green Party, Dylan Harrison for Labour, and Thomas Janke for the Liberal Democrats.

Advertising

In Ludlow Philip Dunne will contest the seat for the Conservatives, having held it since 2005.

Heather Kidd is standing for the Liberal Democrats, Kuldip Sahota for the Labour Party, and Hilary Wendt for the Green Party.

North Shropshire will see Conservative Owen Paterson standing to win the seat he has held since 1997.

John Adams is standing for the Green Party, Graeme Currie for Labour, Robert Jones for the Shropshire Party, and Helen Morgan for the Liberal Democrats.

Advertising

The Conservatives' Daniel Kawczynski is standing in Shrewsbury, having won the seat in 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2017.

Julia Buckley is standing for the Labour Party, Julian Dean for the Green Party, Nat Green for the Liberal Democrats, and Hannah Locke as an independent.

The Montgomeryshire nominations will see Craig Williams standing for the Conservatives, Kishan Devani for the Liberal Democrats, Kait Duerden for the Labour Party, and Gwyn Evans for Gwlad Gwlad.

In Brecon and Radnorshire Jane Dodds will be attempting to win the seat for the Liberal Democrats having only been elected in a by-election earlier this year.

Tomos Davies will be standing for Labour, Jeff Green for the Welsh Christian Party, Fay Jones for the Conservative Party, and Lady Lily The Pink for the Monster Raving Loony Party.

Both Mid Wales seats have been part of a 'remain pact' between the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, and the Green Party.

In both constituencies the Liberal Democrats will face no opposition from the two parties.