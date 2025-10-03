'Cynical gimmick' - Shropshire MP blasts 'desperate' Government's digital ID plans as 'violation of British freedoms'

Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for South Shropshire, has accused the Government of being "desperate" to distract the public from its "failures on immigration and the economy."

He has criticised plans to introduce mandatory digital identification for those wishing to work in the UK - a policy Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says will help make the country’s borders more secure. Mr Anderson argues the move was not included in Labour's election manifesto and should not go ahead.

In an open letter to constituents following the announcement, Mr Anderson called the plans a "cynical gimmick".

The Conservative MP said: "I am fundamentally opposed to the introduction of mandatory digital IDs and would support my party's action to repeal it - just as we did back in 2011, after the previous Labour Government had spent billions of pounds on it.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson

"Mandatory ID has never been the right approach for our country. The Government's attempt to link it to illegal migration is a cynical move which distracts from their failures on both immigration and the economy. The huge level of correspondence I have received from residents in south Shropshire confirms that this is the case.

"This policy is the most freedom-taking approach from a desperate government that is failing to deal with the real problems that Britain faces, including our ever-growing immigration crisis. I am resolutely committed to campaigning against this blatant violation of hard-won British freedoms."

The Government said the scheme will be rolled out by the end of this Parliament, meaning it would be in place before the next general election, which must take place by August 15, 2029. While not required for everyday use, the ID would be mandatory for anyone seeking employment in the UK.

A public petition opposing digital IDs has gained more than 2.7 million signatures, including almost 5,000 from residents in south Shropshire, Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson's opposition follows criticism from North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, who said she "cannot support" the rollout of a system where people are "forced to turn over their private data".