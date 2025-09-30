'People cannot be forced to hand over private data!' Shropshire MP to fight digital ID cards 'tooth and nail'

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said she "cannot support" the rollout of a system where people are "forced to turn over their private data".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said digital ID cards will help make the country's borders more secure. While they won’t be required for everyday use, they will be mandatory for anyone wishing to work in the UK.

The Government said the scheme will be rolled out by the end of this Parliament, meaning it would be in place before the next general election, which must take place by August 15, 2029.

Helen Morgan MP has urged residents to sign a petition organised by her political party, the Liberal Democrats, that warns the policy could create barriers for older people, those with disabilities, and others at risk of digital exclusion.

Helen Morgan MP has voiced strong opposition to government plans to introduce mandatory digital ID cards

"I cannot support a mandatory digital ID where people are forced to turn over their private data just to go about their daily lives," said Mrs Morgan.

"Liberal Democrats have always stood up to defend civil liberties against government overreach. We will fight tooth and nail to oppose these plans too."

On Saturday (September 27), The Guardian reported that more than 1.6 million people have signed a petition opposing the introduction of digital ID cards.

The Liberal Democrats' petition states: "That’s not the kind of country we want to be – one where people are forced to turn over their private data just to go about their daily lives.

"People shouldn’t be turned into criminals just because they can’t have a digital ID, or choose not to. This will be especially worrying to millions of older people, people living in poverty and disabled people – who are more likely to be digitally excluded."